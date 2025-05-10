19,577 Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
Entravision Communications Stock Performance
Entravision Communications stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.47.
Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.
Entravision Communications Profile
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Entravision Communications
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.