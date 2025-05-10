3,824 Shares in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Onity Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONIT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onity Group in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Onity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Onity Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ONIT opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. Onity Group has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 26.46 and a quick ratio of 26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $302.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $1.05. Onity Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onity Group will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onity Group Company Profile

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

