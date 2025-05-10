58,801 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.