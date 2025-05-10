6,504 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 125,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $44.27 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,835.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,211.51. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 57,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $2,554,826.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,841 shares in the company, valued at $214,698.35. The trade was a 92.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,764 shares of company stock worth $4,109,161. Insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

