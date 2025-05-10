7,488 Shares in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,811. This trade represents a 43.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

IBCP stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.12%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.