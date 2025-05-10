agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

agilon health Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.38.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after buying an additional 9,346,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,357 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 1,042.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,108,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,157 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,541,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,524 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

