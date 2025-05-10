Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 9.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average of $207.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

