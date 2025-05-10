Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,432 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amentum Trading Down 0.9 %

AMTM stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

