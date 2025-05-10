Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amentum were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

