APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 63,214 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 63,214 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10,262.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

