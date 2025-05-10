Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 872,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,290,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,847,413,000 after acquiring an additional 674,991 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.38. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
