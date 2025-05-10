Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.4% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 54,880.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,604,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $401,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,950 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 942,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $236,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.38. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

