Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.3% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 0.5 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 target price (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
