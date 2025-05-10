Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,458,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 269,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 106,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 439,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $102,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.80.

AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

