ATB Capital Raises Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target to C$40.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Canada raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pet Valu
Pet Valu Price Performance
Pet Valu Company Profile
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pet Valu
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.