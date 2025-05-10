ATB Capital Raises Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target to C$40.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

PET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Canada raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Price Performance

Pet Valu Company Profile

Shares of PET opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.77. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of C$22.53 and a 1 year high of C$30.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.