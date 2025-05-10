Barclays PLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southern States Bancshares were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSBK. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern States Bancshares by 206.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Southern States Bancshares from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

SSBK stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.28. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

Southern States Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.