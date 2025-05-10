Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 46,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 338,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $26,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,031.90. The trade was a 5.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $41,542 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Citizens & Northern Trading Up 0.2 %

CZNC opened at $19.18 on Friday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $296.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Citizens & Northern Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

