Barclays PLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAMS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. This represents a 0.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $305,550. The trade was a 90.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.01. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

