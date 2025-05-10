Barclays PLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its position in Latham Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,629.72. This represents a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

SWIM opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.50 million, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

