Barclays PLC Purchases 29,075 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,501,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,728,000 after buying an additional 18,660,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,650,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,546 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,437,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,272,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.