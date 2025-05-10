Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 10,384 Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Korro Bio by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 664.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55.

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRRO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Korro Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Korro Bio from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

