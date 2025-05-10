Barclays PLC Takes Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 150,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gerdau by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GGB stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Report on GGB

Gerdau Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.