Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $428.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.55. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

