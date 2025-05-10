Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

CRI opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

