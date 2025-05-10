Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $299.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.25 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

