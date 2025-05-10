Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,641,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Century Communities by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 450,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Century Communities’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

