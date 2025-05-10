Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 12,210 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,458,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,755,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 269,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 106,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 439,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $102,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 target price (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.80.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

