Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REFI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

