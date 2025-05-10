Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,774 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter.

SID has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SID opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.83. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

