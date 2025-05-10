Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 356,352 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMPX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $251.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Anderman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,340. This represents a 2,000.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

