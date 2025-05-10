CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Holdings Raised by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $78.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,741.24. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

