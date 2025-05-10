Crux Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 36,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 57,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 111,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average is $207.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

