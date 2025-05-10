Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Stock Price

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

PET has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

Pet Valu Price Performance

About Pet Valu

PET stock opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 1-year low of C$22.53 and a 1-year high of C$30.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

