DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) by 269.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.88% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.29.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

