Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 23,012 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bank were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Bank alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRBA. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of First Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $285.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

First Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.