Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSEA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

About Landsea Homes

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.