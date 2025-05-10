Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in XPEL by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in XPEL by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in XPEL by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

