Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.32 Million Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,448,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,722,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 167,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BBCP opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 49,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $256,941.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. The trade was a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 26.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

