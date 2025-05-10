Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 877,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $428.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

