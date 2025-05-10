Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,210 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEQU. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a market cap of $99.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $67.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $136,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,107.08. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Gehl bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,500. This trade represents a 5.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock worth $440,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

