Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DYN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,384,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

