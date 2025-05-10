Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Enovix worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Enovix by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $6.59 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

