Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Celsius Q3 Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $32,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

