First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,959 Shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ellington Credit were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ellington Credit by 56,104,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,122,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 1,122,092 shares during the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Credit by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,140. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $5.37 on Friday. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EARN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Credit from $6.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ellington Credit Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

