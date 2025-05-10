First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 50,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,110,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab sold 694,445 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,190,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,505,076.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

DNUT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $465.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

