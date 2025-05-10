First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HBT Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $741.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,048.75. This trade represents a 30.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

