Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.