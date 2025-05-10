Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRMA stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $606.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

