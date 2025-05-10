Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $65,721,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,312,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $37,119,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,008.20. This trade represents a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $502.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.86.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $430.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.00. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.86 and a 12-month high of $490.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

