Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 83,496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 656.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,863 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HE. Barclays boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $744.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

